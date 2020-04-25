  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

UGC panels recommend academic session from September, online exams wherever possible

Updated : April 25, 2020 12:33 PM IST

According to HRD ministry officials, the two reports will now be studied and official guidelines in this regard are expected to be notified by next week.
Another hurdle in starting the academic session is the delay in conducting entrance examinations as well as the pending board exams, the panel has pointed out.
UGC panels recommend academic session from September, online exams wherever possible

You May Also Like

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement