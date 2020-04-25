Economy UGC panels recommend academic session from September, online exams wherever possible Updated : April 25, 2020 12:33 PM IST According to HRD ministry officials, the two reports will now be studied and official guidelines in this regard are expected to be notified by next week. Another hurdle in starting the academic session is the delay in conducting entrance examinations as well as the pending board exams, the panel has pointed out. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365