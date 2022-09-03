Uday Kotak tweets 'reality check' as India overtakes UK to become 5th largest economy

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India’s ‘nominal” GDP on the last day of the March quarter stood at $854.70 billion, while the same for Britain was $816 billion.

India has overtaken the UK to emerge as the world’s fifth-largest economy. As per a Bloomberg report, the Indian economy managed to topple the UK for the 5th position over the last three months of 2021. On the last day of the March quarter, India’s ‘nominal’ GDP on an adjusted basis using the US dollar exchange rate was $854.70 billion, while the same for the UK was $816 billion, according to GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

ALSO READ:

Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, called it a "proud moment for India” but suggested “a reality check of population denominator” as India is 1.4 billion vs UK which is 0.068 billion which means the per capita GDP of India is $2,500 vs $47,000 of the UK. “We have miles to go…Let’s be at it!" he wrote.

Proud moment for India to pip UK, our colonial ruler, as the 5th largest economy: India $3.5trn vs UK $3.2trn.But a reality check of population denominator: India: 1.4 bn vs UK.068 bn.Hence,per capita GDP we at $2,500 vs $47,000. We have miles to go…Let’s be at it! — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) September 3, 2022

The report came just after the government made the GDP data for the first quarter public. The data stated the Indian economy grew at a rate of 13.5 percent on a year-on-year basis. The growth rate was the highest among developing countries and in this fiscal, India is projected to grow at about 7 percent.

The IMF had projected India to overtake the UK this year to position itself just behind the US, China, Japan, and Germany. A decade ago, the Indian economy was the 11th largest, while the UK was in the fifth position.

The UK’s decline in the international rankings is an unwelcome backdrop for the new prime minister that will soon take office. Conservative Party members are set to choose Boris Johnson’s successor on Monday.