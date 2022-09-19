By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Kotak Mahindra Bank chief executive Uday Kotak on 19 September spoke on global economic order saying that India is at a turning point. The ace banker further also added that India has navigated geo politics deftly adding that countries like China, Europe, UK are struggling on geo politics and economics.

India can move out of the emerging markets pack to a standalone investment destination if the country can manage both inflation and growth, ace banker Uday Kotak said on Monday. Kotak, the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said in a tweet that India sits at a turning point in the global economic order while China, Europe and the UK struggle on geopolitics and economics.

"India sits at a turning point in the global economic order. China, Europe, UK struggle on geopolitics and economics. India has navigated geo politics deftly. If we manage both inflation and growth, we can move out of emerging markets pack to a standalone investment destination," Kotak's tweet read.

Geopolitical crisis — India's opportunity

Regarded as one of the most respected voices on the Indian economy and the wider world political economy issues, Kotak sees India sitting at a turning point in the global economic order. The world order has been at the cusp of a major tectonic shift since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2019, and later the start of the Ukraine-Russia war and recent tensions in the Taiwanese Strait — rekindling the old Cold War faultlines between the US-led West and Russia-backed by China.

The lessons from the last two-three years have forced the West to diversify its supply chains from China and take a fresh approach toward energy security. India can benefit from supply-chain diversification as Western businesses shift to other countries in Asia. Meanwhile, despite New Delhi's burgeoning ties with Washington and other European nations, India has adopted a pragmatic approach to the Ukraine crisis, appealing for peace and dialgoue while also securing oil from suppliers such as Russia

India's monthly oil imports region wise between August 2021-2022

Image source: Reuters

The world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, India imported 855,950 barrels per day (bpd) from Russia in August, as per news agency Reuters. Russian oil accounted for about 16 percent of India's overall imports in April-August, the first five months of this fiscal year, at 757,000 bpd compared with 20,000 bpd a year earlier, or a 0.5 percent share, the data showed, it added.

Inflation and growth challenge

Kotak, however, has highlighted that India needs to manage inflation and growth well to break out from the EM pack and move towards its goal of becoming a standalone investment destination. Inflation has, in fact, become a major global problem as economies are pushing monetary tightening, including a potential 50-75 basis points hike by the US Federal Reserve in this week's September policy meet. India's consumer inflation came in at 7 percent in August compared to 7.8 percent in April this year, which was at multi-year highs.

"Proud moment for India to pip UK, our colonial ruler, as the 5th largest economy: India $3.5trn vs UK $3.2trn.But a reality check of population denominator: India: 1.4 bn vs UK.068 bn.Hence,per capita GDP we at $2,500 vs $47,000. We have miles to go…Let’s be at it!" Kotak said in his tweet on September 3.