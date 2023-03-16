Uday Kotak sees India's macro factors emerging stronger amid global turmoil

The Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO noted that India's current account deficit is expected to be below 2.5 percent in the current fiscal year, and could potentially go below 2 percent in the next fisc.

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak on Thursday, March 16, expressed confidence in India's ability to weather the ongoing global financial turmoil and emerge stronger. In a recent tweet, he noted that the macro factors in India were getting better, and the country could stand strong amid the turbulence.

According to Kotak, the current account deficit in India is expected to be below 2.5 percent in the current fiscal year, and could potentially go below 2 percent in the next fiscal year. He attributed this positive trend to the lower oil prices, which have helped to balance the trade deficit.

He also emphasised the importance of walking the talk and navigating well during these uncertain times. He felt that India has the potential to emerge as a strong player in the global financial markets — however, it will require a strategic and disciplined approach.

Even as the global turmoil continues in financial markets, the macro factors are turning better for India. Current account deficit looks below 2.5% Fy 23, and going below 2% in Fy 24. Lower oil helps. If we walk our talk and navigate well, India can stand out in this turbulence. — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) March 16, 2023

In February, India's trade deficit shrank to its lowest level in 13 months due to a decrease in imports, which was prompted by a demand slowdown in the economy. The difference between exports and imports decreased for the fourth consecutive month to reach $17.43 billion.

The country's exports declined for the third month in a row in February, with a drop of 8.8 percent to $33.88 billion, compared to $37.15 billion in the same period last year. Simultaneously, imports also decreased by 8.21 percent to $51.31 billion in February 2023 compared to $55.9 billion in the corresponding month last year.

India's current account deficit (CAD) expanded to a nine-year high of 4.4 percent of GDP in the second quarter, mainly due to a wider trade deficit resulting from the slowdown in global demand for exports. The CAD for the first half of the current fiscal year was 3.3 percent of GDP.

Global stock markets have taken a hit due to concerns about a potential deepening crisis in the banking sector worldwide. On Wednesday, March 15, Credit Suisse's shares plummeted to historic lows after its main shareholder announced that it would not be investing any more money. The market jitters over European lenders have further worsened the situation for the Swiss bank.