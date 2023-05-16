"I think, we really need to fix the judicial system which is consistent with a bankruptcy law because at the end of the day if banks lend money we must be able to recover the money," said Uday Kotak, the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

As much as 69 percent of the total cases under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Law, or the IBC, have been closed by March 2023, data from the IBBI quarterly newsletter shows. Out of the 6,571 cases under the IBC since it’s inception, 4,515 cases have been closed. While 2030 of the corporate insolvencies, or 45 percent of the closed cases, are under liquidation, 55 percent comprise corporate debtors which have been rescued, either via settlement, appeal or resolution.

When it comes to 'resolution plans' specifically, there were 678 cases by FY23-end. A total of 678 corporate insolvencies have been addressed through ‘resolution plans’ under the IBC in the last six-odd years since it’s inception, which is slightly over 10 percent of the total cases under the IBC and 27 percent of the cases closed till FY23-end.

Creditors, both financial and operational, filed claims worth Rs 8.99 lakh crore under these resolution plans but by the time the insolvency process was initiated , the ‘fair value‘ of assets had declined to Rs 2.65 lakh crore or lost 70 percent of the value, while the liquidation value was even lower at 19 percent of the original claim or Rs 1.70 lakh crore. Financial and operational creditors have realised Rs 2.86 lakh crore by FY23-end, taking a hair cut of 68 percent on the original value of their claims.