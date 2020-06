In this new post-COVID world, where job losses and salary cuts are becoming the order of the day, billionaire banker Uday Kotak has proposed the idea of a social security net for all Indians.

Kotak, the chief executive officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank and industry body CII’s new president, proposed the idea of Universal Basic Income in an interaction with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan.

"We need to move, for India in general, in the direction of social security. Its something Indian citizens will demand more and more in future, and this is a public policy debate which will now come to the forefront including the issue of Universal Basic Income and how do we pay for it," he said.

Kotak’s argument is that businesses must do what it takes to survive in the current environment. They have to make themselves fitter, and more appropriately staffed keeping in mind the migrant labour situation, the banker pointed. "We are moving in a direction where business has to do what is right for it, and so there must be a safety net in the country for every Indian citizen."

The remark was made in the context of businesses having to re-work their strategies to deal with the mass exodus of migrant labour from urban to rural India. "I do not believe that government needs to support every business in the country," he added. Instead, Kotak believes, government must consider a social safety net to protect lives and livelihoods in these uncertain times

The idea of Universal Basic Income is not new for a country like India. It has gained currency after former chief economic advisor Subramanian made a strong pitch for it in the 2016-17 Economic Survey.

While supporting the idea, late former finance minister Arun Jaitley at the time had said it was not politically feasible for India, and the government budget simply could not afford it.

The same year, International Monetary Fund also voiced the idea of a social security net for India, proposing the transfer of Rs 2,600 per annum at 2011-12 prices to every citizen.

"I am not saying we can afford to do it (Universal Basic Income) now. But we must take steps in the direction where people of India have some basic security," said Uday Kotak, referring to India’s current strained financial situation.