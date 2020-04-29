  • SENSEX
UBS expects negative GDP growth for India in FY21

Updated : April 29, 2020 01:20 PM IST

UBS expects India’s balance sheet concerns could drag its long-term potential growth lower to 5 percent.
However, UBS believes there is a golden opportunity for India to gain market share in the global export basket as COVID-19 increases relocation intentions.
