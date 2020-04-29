UBS expects negative GDP growth for India in FY21

India is likely to post a negative GDP growth rate in FY21, lowest in four decades, due to the disruption caused by coronavirus pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown, according to a report by UBS.

UBS estimates the COVID-19 shock-related mobility restrictions to drag FY21 growth sharply and thus, downgraded India's growth forecasts on a looming global recession and domestic economic activity being much weaker than expected due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed until 3 May.

“We now expect India's real GDP to contract to -0.4 percent in FY21 (previously +2.5 percent), compared with 4.1 percent YoY (previously 4.5 percent) estimated in FY20. In our base case, we expect current mobility restrictions remain in place until mid-May and then get lifted, and activity is largely back to normal by end-June,” UBS said in a report.

However, in alternative risk scenarios, if virus containment fails and the disruptions could last longer, UBS assumes the economic weaknesses in the short term could intensify and the significant secondary impacts (job losses, reduced income levels, corporate defaults, rising NPLs, rating downgrade, etc.) could delay a potential recovery. There is a risk India's real GDP could contract by a much larger magnitude of 3-4 percent YoY, it said.

The global research house expects India’s balance sheet concerns could drag its long-term potential growth lower to 5 percent.

“The structural drag to growth could be amplified if COVID-19-related disruptions last longer and increase balance sheet concerns facing economic agents (corporates, financial sector, govt & households). For instance, near-term challenges (corporate sector bottom lines are hit and households face lower income levels) could deepen amid the COVID-19 shock,” the report said.

However, UBS believes there is a golden opportunity for India to gain market share in the global export basket as COVID-19 increases relocation intentions.

UBS expects the fiscal slippage could be higher than that seen during the credit crisis at close to 5 percent of GDP.

Moreover, it also expects a further 75 bps repo rate cut in FY21 and estimates the 10-year bond yields to rise to 7 percent in FY21 as sizable fiscal deficit financing would create a further demand-supply imbalance in the bond market.

India’s public debt-to-GDP ratio is also estimated to rise further to 83.9 percent by end-FY22. “As a result of this rising debt burden, the government spends 5 percent of GDP every year, only on interest payments. This compares to BRICs average of 3.2 percent or ASEAN-6 average of 1.6 percent,” the report added.

Additionally, UBS expects Indian rupee to trade in the range of 75-78 per dollar, and potentially fall to 80 if the H2CY20 recovery is shaping up close to our alternate risk scenario vis-à-vis the market pricing in a “V” shaped recovery.

“In an optimistic recovery scenario, we expect the RBI to cap any excessive rupee gains (potentially close to 73) as was the case throughout 2019,” it said.