Economy UBS expects negative GDP growth for India in FY21 Updated : April 29, 2020 01:20 PM IST UBS expects India's balance sheet concerns could drag its long-term potential growth lower to 5 percent. However, UBS believes there is a golden opportunity for India to gain market share in the global export basket as COVID-19 increases relocation intentions.