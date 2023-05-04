US unemployment claims hit six-week high

For the week ending on April 29, the number of claims rose to 242,000, up from 229,000 the previous week.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased by the largest amount in six weeks, according to the latest report released by the Labor Department on May 4.

For the week ending on April 29, the number of claims rose to 242,000, up from 229,000 the previous week.

The Commerce Department revealed that the US trade deficit narrowed to $64.2 billion in March, down from $70.6 billion in February.

The decrease in the trade deficit was driven by a 1.1 percent increase in exports, which rose to $256.2 billion in March, and a 0.3 percent decline in imports, which fell to $320.4 billion.

The March trade figures suggest that the global economic recovery is gaining momentum, as demand for US goods and services increases.

Additionally, in the week ending on April 22, continuing claims, which are a useful metric of the difficulty of finding work after losing a job and consist of individuals who have received unemployment benefits for a week or more, decreased by 38,000 to reach 1.81 million.