US unemployment claims hit six-week high

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased by the largest amount in six weeks, according to the latest report released by the Labor Department on May 4.

For the week ending on April 29, the number of claims rose to 242,000, up from 229,000 the previous week.

The Commerce Department revealed that the US trade deficit narrowed to $64.2 billion in March, down from $70.6 billion in February.