Economy
US plans in-person China trade talks next month, says White House adviser
Updated : August 23, 2019 06:28 AM IST
Larry Kudlow also said trade talks underway between Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were yielding pretty good progress on agriculture and telecoms issues.
Earlier this month, Trump backed off a Sept. 1 deadline for imposing tariffs on thousands of Chinese imports and officials in Beijing and Washington announced renewed trade discussions.
