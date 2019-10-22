TK Pandey appointed DIPAM secretary; Pankaj Kumar named UIDAI CEO; SN Sahai to be power secretary

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the government has appointed Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the new secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). The current DIPAM Secretary AK Khachi has been repatriated to his parent cadre on personal grounds with immediate effect.

Information Technology, is appointed as the new CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Sanjeev Nandan Sahai, Special Secretary at Ministry of Power, is appointed as the Secretary at Ministry of Power. He will take charge as Subhash Chandra Garg, the present secretary, retires on October 31.