The ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) is talking to the Finance Ministry, Public Sector Undertakings department and state chief ministers to see to it that small firms are paid their dues within a month.

“…there is also a big problem, the MSMEs, what they supply to state government undertaking, central government undertaking and major industries, they are not getting their payments,” Nitin Gadkar, Minister for Road Transport and MSMEs, said in an interview to CNBCTV18.

“We need some mechanism whereby MSMEs will get their payment within a month because in some cases the payment has been delayed for more than 3 months, and that is one of the reason MSMEs are facing problems,” Gadkari said.

On road construction, Gadkari said that 60-70 percent of the work had started.

“Most important thing is we need, steel, cement, in some places there are problems, the other problem is in some road construction we need to take permission from the district collector, the state government guidelines are already there,” he said.

On the scrappage policy, Gadkari said it has been completed.

“We have already taken the opinion of different departments and as early as possible we will immediately implement the policy. I understand the importance of it, there is delay but we are very much committed for that and after lockdown I am going to Delhi and definitely we will start the working on this policy,” he said.