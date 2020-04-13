  • SENSEX
Trump’s tariffs on China could cost the US in its fight against the coronavirus

Updated : April 13, 2020 04:24 PM IST

Without tariffs, the U.S. would be in “a better position in this bidding game” with so many countries scrambling to import critical medical products from China, said Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations.
Some $3.3 billion in imports of critical health care products still face 7.5% tariffs, while $1.1 billion of imports bought that could potentially treat Covid-19 remain subject to Trump’s 25% tariffs, according to data from the Peterson Institute of International Economics.
“The administration’s tariffs on Chinese medical products may contribute to shortages and higher costs of vital equipment at a time of nationwide health crisis,” wrote PIIE’s Chad Bown in a report dated March 13.
