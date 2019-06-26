#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Trump-Xi meet, Iran tension to overshadow G20 summit in Japan

Updated : June 26, 2019 06:46 AM IST

The leaders of Russia and Saudi Arabia, both G20 members, will also attend the two-day summit that starts on Friday, ahead of a meeting of oil cartel OPEC on July 1 and 2 to discuss oil supply policy.
Financial markets have rallied since Trump and Xi spoke by telephone last week and agreed to meet in Osaka and revive trade talks that collapsed in early May after the United States accused China of reneging on its pledges.
Xi is unlikely to delve into the details of a potential trade deal, as he did at a meeting with Trump in Buenos Aires in December, said a source who recently met Chinese trade officials.
