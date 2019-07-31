#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Trump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume

Updated : July 31, 2019 06:50 AM IST

As a new round of US-China trade negotiations got underway in Shanghai, Trump said on Twitter: "The problem with them waiting ... is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now ... or no deal at all."
Trump said China appeared to be backing off on a pledge to buy US agricultural products, which US officials have said could be a goodwill gesture and part of any final pact.
Speaking later to reporters at the White House, Trump said the trade talks were going well with China, but added the United States would "either make a great deal or no deal at all."
