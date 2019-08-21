Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Trump says he had to 'take China on,' regardless of short-term impact on US economy

Updated : August 21, 2019 07:11 AM IST

Trump's strongly-worded comments came hours before his government announced the approval of an $8 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, a move sure to draw Beijing's ire and further dim prospects for a quick trade deal.
Trump's tariff plans have roiled global markets and unnerved investors as the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies stretches into its second year with no end in sight.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNBC that US and Chinese officials were expected to speak by telephone about the trade disputes over the next week to 10 days, followed by a possible in-person meeting.
Trump says he had to 'take China on,' regardless of short-term impact on US economy
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

SpiceJet to shift Mumbai operations to Terminal 2 from October 1

SpiceJet to shift Mumbai operations to Terminal 2 from October 1

Government detects indirect tax evasion of Rs 14,701 crore in Q1FY19

Government detects indirect tax evasion of Rs 14,701 crore in Q1FY19

Here's why JM Financials thinks Finolex Cables will gain 25% in a year

Here's why JM Financials thinks Finolex Cables will gain 25% in a year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV