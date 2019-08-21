Trump says he had to 'take China on,' regardless of short-term impact on US economy
Updated : August 21, 2019 07:11 AM IST
Trump's strongly-worded comments came hours before his government announced the approval of an $8 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, a move sure to draw Beijing's ire and further dim prospects for a quick trade deal.
Trump's tariff plans have roiled global markets and unnerved investors as the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies stretches into its second year with no end in sight.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNBC that US and Chinese officials were expected to speak by telephone about the trade disputes over the next week to 10 days, followed by a possible in-person meeting.
