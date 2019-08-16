Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Trump says China talks 'productive'; Beijing vows tariff retaliation

Updated : August 16, 2019 06:44 AM IST

US and Chinese officials had “a very good conversation” earlier this week before his administration delayed until Dec. 15 tariffs on over $150 billion in Chinese imports, including toys, cell phones, and laptop and tablet computers.
China on Thursday vowed to counter the latest US tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods but called on the United States to meet it halfway on a potential trade deal.
The Chinese finance ministry said in a statement that Washington’s tariffs violated a consensus reached between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a June summit in Japan to resolve their disputes via negotiation.
