Economy
Trump officials say US-China trade talks to resume next week
Updated : July 04, 2019 06:32 AM IST
An official from the Office of the US Trade Representative said later that the two sides were in the process of scheduling a principal-level phone call with Chinese officials for next week.
The principal negotiators on the US side are US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, while China's top negotiator is Vice Premier Liu He.
Talks between the two sides broke down in May after US officials accused China of pulling back from commitments it had made previously in the text of an agreement that negotiators said was nearly finished.
