Trump 'not interested' in reopening US-China trade deal after report of Beijing discontent

Updated : May 12, 2020 08:48 AM IST

Under the Phase 1 deal signed in January, Beijing pledged to buy at least $200 billion in additional US goods and services over two years while Washington agreed to roll back tariffs in stages on Chinese goods.
Trump, who has blamed China's early handling of the new coronavirus outbreak in its central city of Wuhan for thousands of US deaths and millions of job losses, said last week he was "very torn" about whether to end the Phase 1 trade deal.
Rising US-China tensions over the coronavirus outbreak have cast the trade deal and proposed talks on a Phase 2 deal into doubt.
