Trump, Modi hope talks lead to phase one of US-India trade deal, says White House

Updated : February 27, 2020 07:17 AM IST

The statement follows Trump's visit to India on February 24-25, during which the US president clinched the sale of $3 billion of military equipment sale to India.
Ahead of his trip, negotiators from the two sides wrangled for months to narrow differences on farm goods, medical devices, digital trade and new tariffs.
The US president said the United States wanted to be treated fairly and given reciprocal access to India's market.
