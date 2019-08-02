#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Trump hits China with 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, says Xi moving too slow on trade

August 02, 2019

Trump made the announcement in a series of Twitter posts after his top trade negotiators briefed him on a lack of progress in US-China talks in Shanghai this week.
Trump later said if trade negotiations fail to progress he could raise tariffs further - even beyond the 25 percent levy he has already imposed on $250 billion of imports from China.
Moody's said the new tariffs would weigh on the global economy at a time when growth is already slowing in the United States, China and the euro zone.
