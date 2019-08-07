#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Trump dismisses fears of long-lasting trade war; China sees severe global impact

Updated : August 07, 2019 07:20 AM IST

Trump, who announced last week he would slap a 10 percent tariff on a further $300 billion in Chinese imports starting on Sept. 1, tweeted that "massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world" were pouring into the US economy.
The US Treasury Department said on Monday it had determined for the first time since 1994 that Beijing was manipulating its currency.
Less than three weeks ago, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the yuan's value was in line with China's economic fundamentals.
