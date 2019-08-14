Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump

Updated : August 14, 2019 06:40 AM IST

The delay which, affects about half of the $300 billion target list of Chinese goods - along with news of renewed trade discussions between US and Chinese officials - sent stocks sharply higher and drew cautious relief from retailers and technology groups.
The US Trade Representative's Office announced the decision just minutes after China's Ministry of Commerce said Vice Premier Liu He conducted a phone call with US trade officials.
Shares of market bellwether Apple Inc soared 4.2 percent on news that its core iPhone, tablet and laptop computer products would be spared from tariffs for the time being.Â 
