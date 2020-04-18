  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Agriculture

Trump announces $19 billion relief for farmers amid COVID-19 epidemic

Updated : April 18, 2020 10:31 AM IST

The program will include direct payments to farmers, ranchers and producers .
 Trump told a press conference on Friday that the government "will be implementing a $ 19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic."
Trump announces $19 billion relief for farmers amid COVID-19 epidemic

You May Also Like

Global coronavirus death toll hits 1,50,000

Global coronavirus death toll hits 1,50,000

Attention auto enthusiasts: Here's our top virtual motor racing guide for the week

Attention auto enthusiasts: Here's our top virtual motor racing guide for the week

India's forex reserves increase by $1.81 billion

India's forex reserves increase by $1.81 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement