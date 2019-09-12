Trump agrees to 2-week delay in China tariff increase

#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Tariffs of 25 percent that were imposed previously on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods were due to rise to 30 percent on October 1.
Trump has imposed or announced penalties on about $550 billion of Chinese products, or almost everything the United States buys from China.
The two sides have agreed to resume negotiations in Washington early next month.
