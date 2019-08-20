Economy
Donald Trump Administration urges to resolve trade tensions with India
Updated : August 20, 2019 06:37 AM IST
In the letter dated August 16, the Democratic Senator from California said she met Indian Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla the previous month to discuss the current US-India trade relationship.
Observing that trade with India has grown dramatically since 2000, Senator Dianne Feinstein said India imported goods worth over $6 billion from California in 2018 and is a major customer of agricultural and electronic products from the western-US state.
The issue of trade tension came up in a telephonic conversation between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more