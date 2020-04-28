Economy TripAdvisor slashes nearly a quarter of its staff as the coronavirus stalls travel Updated : April 28, 2020 11:39 PM IST TripAdvisor is reducing staff by 900 employees as the coronavirus pandemic hammers the travel industry. The company already laid off 200 employees earlier this year. CEO Steve Kaufer previously announced he will forgo his salary for the rest of the year. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365