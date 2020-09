Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways had made FASTag for all private and public vehicles -- four wheelers and above -- mandatory from December 1, 2019 on national highways across the country.

In a statement, the ministry said: "As per Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since 2017 the FASTag had been made mandatory for all registration of new four wheeled vehicles and is to be supplied by the vehicle manufacturer or their dealers… It is now proposed to make FASTag mandatory in old vehicles also i.e. M and N category of motor vehicles (four wheelers) sold before December 1, 2017 through amendments in CMVR, 1989. This is proposed to be put in force w.e.f. January 1, 2021."