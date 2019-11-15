Train travellers, get ready to pay more for beverages and meals in coming days

The passengers travelling via trains now need to be in readiness in order to shell out more for the regular cup of chai and meals.

In an exchange filing, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said, "Ministry of Railways dated 14th November has revised the Menu and Tariff of Catering Services on Rajdhani / Shatabdi /Duronto and Standard Meals on Indian Railways."

A circular issued by the director (tourism and catering) of the Railway Board mentioned that the tariffs of prepaid meals on Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express will go up significantly.

The circular issued by the ministry of railways said rail catering services prices have been hiked keeping in consideration the requests received from IRCTC and the recommendation of the menu and tariff committee set up by the board.

According to the new rates, a cup of tea will now cost Rs 35 in AC first of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. A cup of tea in the sleeper class of Duronto trains will cost Rs 15. After the new rates are applicable, a cup of tea will cost Rs 20 in second AC, third AC of Duronto, Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.

Breakfast will cost Rs 140 and Rs 105 in AC first and AC second, AC third of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, respectively. For lunch and dinner, you will have to pay Rs 245 in AC first and Rs 185 in AC second and third AC of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains.

For evening tea, you will have to shell out Rs 140 in AC first and Rs 90 in AC second and third of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. Passengers travelling in sleeper class of Duronto trains will have to pay Rs 65 for breakfast, Rs 120 for lunch/dinner and Rs 50 for evening tea.

The revised menu charges will not only affect premium trains but also perturb the pockets of the common man. In regular mail and express trains, a standard veg meal price will beRs 80, up from Rs 50.

IRCTC has also decided to provide a bit of variety to its passengers in the form of veg, egg and chicken biryani at a cost of Rs 80, Rs 90 and Rs 110 respectively. Also, a chicken curry meal will be provided in regular trains at a cost of Rs 130.