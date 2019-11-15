#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Train travellers, get ready to pay more for beverages and meals in coming days

Updated : November 15, 2019 05:14 PM IST

The circular issued by the ministry of railways said rail catering services prices have been hiked keeping in consideration the requests received from IRCTC.
The revised menu charges will not only affect premium trains but also perturb the pockets of the common man.
The revised menu and tariff shall be made available in the ticketing system after a period of 15 days and will be made applicable after 120 days from the date of issue of this circular.
