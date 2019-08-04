Train services hit, 400 rescued by boats as rains pound Mumbai
Updated : August 04, 2019 02:12 PM IST
The BMC Disaster Control has asked people to keep away from all seafronts for the next two days as extremely heavy rains are forecast.
The downpour, which revived with full intensity since Friday night, continued Sunday with many areas of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri remaining submerged, hitting normal life and road traffic.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more