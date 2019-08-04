#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Train services hit, 400 rescued by boats as rains pound Mumbai

Updated : August 04, 2019 02:12 PM IST

The BMC Disaster Control has asked people to keep away from all seafronts for the next two days as extremely heavy rains are forecast.
The downpour, which revived with full intensity since Friday night, continued Sunday with many areas of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri remaining submerged, hitting normal life and road traffic.
