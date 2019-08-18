Economy
Traders body calls for boycott of Chinese goods, seeks up to 500% import duty
Updated : August 18, 2019 04:22 PM IST
It said that while presenting and supporting Pakistan's case on abrogation of Article 370 in United Nation Security Council, China has placed itself on the list of probable enemies for the national security of the country.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has "given the call to boycott Chinese products to make China understand the repercussions of supporting Pakistan".
It added that the issue will be discussed in a national conference of traders from all states convened by CAIT on August 29.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more