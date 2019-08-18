Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Traders body calls for boycott of Chinese goods, seeks up to 500% import duty

Updated : August 18, 2019 04:22 PM IST

It said that while presenting and supporting Pakistan's case on abrogation of Article 370 in United Nation Security Council, China has placed itself on the list of probable enemies for the national security of the country.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has "given the call to boycott Chinese products to make China understand the repercussions of supporting Pakistan".
It added that the issue will be discussed in a national conference of traders from all states convened by CAIT on August 29.
