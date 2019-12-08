#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Trade war goes digital: Countries eye tariffs on Internet economy

A 20-year global moratorium on imposing tariffs on digital trade could end next week if India or South Africa makes good on threats, according to trade officials and documents, potentially forcing people to pay duties on software and movie downloads.
Since 1998, World Trade Organization (WTO) members have renewed a ban on import duties on so-called "electronic transmissions", worth up to $255 billion a year by one estimate.
Pressure is now growing to lift the ban as more books and movies become digital, potentially reducing revenues further.
