Trade unions strike: Markets open in Delhi, across country
Updated : January 08, 2020 12:02 PM IST
The strike call by trade unions and workers may affect the functioning of the factories in some parts of the country but commercial activity in markets will continue, the traders' body said.
Praveen Khandelwal, General Secretary, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) told IANS that all markets are open and there has been no call for a strike in the markets.
