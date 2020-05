Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday met with Central Trade Union Organizations (CTUOs) and asked them to focus on reviving the industry and help in gradually opening up the economy.

The discussion was majorly discussed four major issues.

(iv) Measures to improve the situation of MSMEs.

The minister told the CTUOs to instill confidence among the workers to resume work wherever possible instead of migrating back to their native place.

In reply, the CTUOs asked the Labour Ministry to provide more trains to transport migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country. The trade unions also sought more financial assistance for labourers to run their families and facilitate their return to work once the situation is under control.

The trade unions also asked the labour ministry to create a national register for migrant workers/unorganised workers with facilities of portability, data transfer to help the migrant labour in getting employment.