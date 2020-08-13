Economy
Trade relationships, global supply chains will shift rapidly due to COVID: Moody's report
Updated : August 13, 2020 03:43 PM IST
The major kick from COVID-19 would be seen in the global supply chains and trade relationships, said Moody's Investors Service.
In its report, it highlighted that some Asian economies will benefit from the diversification away from China.
According to the credit rating agency, supply chains will become shorter and less just-in-time, leading to a more fragmented global trade system.