Trade must play its role in delivering UN Sustainable Development Goals, says WTO chief

Updated : July 04, 2019 11:16 AM IST

Since its launch just over a decade ago, more than $409 billion have been disbursed under the Aid for Trade initiative, reaching 146 countries or territories by helping those to build their trading infrastructure and capacity, said the WTO chief.
On average, the least diversified economies export only six groups of products to seven export markets.
Diversified economies export more than 4,500 product groups to over 200 markets.
