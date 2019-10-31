Piyush Goyal heads to Bangkok for final touches to RCEP FTA; farmers and traders oppose

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will leave for Bangkok on Thursday night to attend a crucial meeting of trade ministers on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) duty-free deal – the biggest of its kind that is under negotiation. The crucial ministerial meeting will be the penultimate step before the heads of states of the RCEP nations take a call on the mega trade deal on November 04.

The ministerial meeting scheduled for November 1 will finalise the statements of the heads of states of the 16 member RCEP group that includes India, China, ASEAN, Australia, Korea, and New Zealand.

Indian farmers, MSMEs as well as the trading community, that is aligned to the ruling BJP party, have raised red flags on the mega duty-free deal due to the presence of China. The All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee, an umbrella organization of 250 farmer groups will organize a nationwide agitation against the deal on November 04. On that day, Prime Minister Modi and his counterparts will take the final call on formally announcing the end of plurilateral parleys that seeks to create the biggest global trading block.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in RCEP summit,” Vijay Thakur, Secretary East, Ministry of External Affairs today said in a media statement. “Hope there will be greater clarity on issues that are important to us after the RCEP meeting,” he added.

Sources told CNBC-TV 18 that Goyal will also have one-on-one meetings with his counterpart from China and other RCEP members to bilaterally solve last remaining stumbling blocks to the deal.

While negotiations on the RCEP FTA are over, India and other nations technically still have time to iron out differences till the end of February 2020, as legal scrubbing of the documents related to the deal is scheduled to go on till then.

Concerns of India include extending the base date for calculating tariff cuts to 2019 as well as product-specific duty reduction, especially with China. The politically sensitive Indian dairy industry also raised concerns on duty-free import of milk-related products from New Zealand under the proposed trade deal.

Sources in the know told CNBC-TV18 that if India joins the RCEP FTA, tariff cuts will be brought down in tranches over a period of up to 25 years. “Some tariff cuts ware proposed to be done immediately. But for products emanating from China, the tariff cuts will be spread across two and a half decades.”