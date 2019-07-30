#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Trade jitters running high at US companies ahead of new US-China talks

Updated : July 30, 2019 06:38 AM IST

Trade negotiations shift to Shanghai on Tuesday, with stock market investors sensitive to fallout from the year-long conflict and any signs that it could escalate.
Tariffs were mentioned in about a third of conference calls held by S&P 500 companies reporting their quarterly results through July 26, according to FactSet.
Third-quarter earnings expectations have now turned negative, however, with earnings expected to decline 0.6 percent from a year ago, based on Refinitiv's data.
