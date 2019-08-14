Economy
Trade deficit narrows as exports rise 2.25 percent in July
Updated : August 14, 2019 07:05 PM IST
Imports slipped by 10.43 percent, narrowing trade deficit to USD 13.43 billion in July
Gold imports dipped 42.2 percent to USD 1.71 billion in July
