Trade deal between India-USA is off the table: US envoy

US envoy to India Ambassador Elizabeth Jones on Friday said a trade deal between both nations is off the table, and added that bilateral trade has hit $175 billion even without one.

Remember, towards the end of Donald Trump's regime there was some momentum on a mini-trade deal between the two countries. However, post the Biden administration took over, there was no movement on the trade agreement.

Moreover, she said it is India’s sovereign right to accept or reject the upcoming EU price cap on Russian oil.

On the issue of semiconductors, she said there is going to be very intense work between India and US companies to produce and localise semiconductor manufacturing and reduce the supply chain disruptions as well.