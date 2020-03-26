Economy Trade bellwether Singapore signals deep recession for world as coronavirus batters economy Updated : March 26, 2020 12:56 PM IST Singapore on Wednesday recorded its biggest daily jump in cases, bringing its total to 631 with two deaths. Singapore is among the world’s most open economies and one of the first to report growth data since the virus spread from China earlier this year. Singapore is a major financial center and port, making it a bellwether for global trade, and is a popular tourist destination.