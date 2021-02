Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the tourism sector in India has grown well during the last five years.

Addressing a gathering in Kochi, he highlighted that in the World Tourism Index, India's ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th.

Modi dedicated to the nation a Rs 6,000 crore petrochemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum in Kochi and Ro-Ro vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands, asserting these projects would energise India's growth trajectory. On a brief visit to Kerala, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Cochin Port Trust's International Cruise Terminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyana Sagar, a campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute.

He also laid the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth and said these projects covered a wide range of sectors and will energise India's growth trajectory.