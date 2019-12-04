Economy
Total FDI inflow into India increased in 2018-19: Piyush Goyal to Lok Sabha
Updated : December 04, 2019 03:30 PM IST
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was responding to Congress MP Abdul Khaleque's question on whether the FDI has declined in 2018-19.
The FDI inflow into India has increased in the last fiscal in comparison to previous years with $62 billion foreign investments in 2018-19, Goyal said.
Piyush Goyal said the total FDI inflow in 2018-19 was $62.00 billion, in 2017-18, the total FDI inflow was $60.97 billion, in 2016-17, it was $60.22 billion and in 2015-16, it was $55.56 billion.
