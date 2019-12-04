Economy

Total FDI inflow into India increased in 2018-19: Piyush Goyal to Lok Sabha

Updated : December 04, 2019 03:30 PM IST

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was responding to Congress MP Abdul Khaleque's question on whether the FDI has declined in 2018-19.

The FDI inflow into India has increased in the last fiscal in comparison to previous years with $62 billion foreign investments in 2018-19, Goyal said.