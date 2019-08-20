Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Top US CEOs rethink the meaning of shareholder value

Updated : August 20, 2019 08:49 AM IST

The group's new principles on theÂ role of a corporationÂ released Monday imply a foundational shift, putting shareholders on more equal footing with others who have an interest in a corporation to some degree â€” including workers, suppliers, customers and, essentially, society at large.
It's an implicit recognition that corporations have a larger responsibility than a return on investment and also that more Americans areÂ living under duress today.
A Federal Reserve Bank of St. LouisÂ analysisÂ found that corporate profits have far outpaced employee compensation since the early 2000s.
Top US CEOs rethink the meaning of shareholder value
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

These top 10 stocks were upgraded, downgraded by Motilal Oswal after Q1 results

These top 10 stocks were upgraded, downgraded by Motilal Oswal after Q1 results

Donald Trump says Fed should cut interest rates by 1 percentage point

Donald Trump says Fed should cut interest rates by 1 percentage point

Gold sheds 1% as risk appetite recovers

Gold sheds 1% as risk appetite recovers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV