Top News Podcast: LPG cylinder price hiked; market takes a breather after touching record highs and more

From a hike in LPG cylinder prices, the market taking a breather after scaling new all-time highs to the latest on the Afghanistan crisis, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares all the top stories that made headlines on September 1.

She also talks about the reopening of schools across states and more on major changes in a few rules that became effective from today.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any query or suggestion do write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com