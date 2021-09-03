  • Home>
Top News Podcast: India's services sector growth bounces back; flash floods hit New York and more

By Kanishka Sarkar | IST (Updated)
Top News Podcast: India’s services sector growth bounces back; flash floods hit New York and more
From Indian equity benchmarks rallying to record closing highs, the services sector’s growth bouncing back in August to the flash floods in New York, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares everything that made headlines on September 3 in this edition of the Top News Podcast.
She also talks about Japan's struggling Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stepping down, which has set the stage for a new leader.
First Published:  IST
