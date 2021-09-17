Top News Podcast: GST Council extends concessions to COVID drugs till Dec 31; daily vaccinations top 1 crore and more

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has extended the concessions to specified drugs used in COVID-19 treatment till December 31, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Friday. It has also approved adding more medicines under concessional rates and has extended the relief by reducing GST rates from 12 percent to 5 percent on several drugs.

Meanwhile, daily COVID-19 vaccinations in India crossed the one-crore mark on September 17, the 4th time in less than a month, which takes the total number of doses administered to more than 78 crore.

Tune in to Top News Podcast as CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares today’s top stories on the market, politics, health and more

In case you have any query or suggestion do write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com