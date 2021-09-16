Top News Podcast: Cabinet clears formation of 'bad bank'; Sensex, Nifty hit record high

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 16 announced that the Cabinet has cleared the formation of a 'bad bank'. The government will guarantee up to Rs 30,600 crore for security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL).

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar talks about the Indian equity benchmark indices scaling record highs with Sensex breaching the 59,000-mark and Nifty topping 17,600.

She also shares the latest on India’s vaccination status, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael Patra’s take on inflation and more

