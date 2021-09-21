Top News of Sep 21: Evergrande crisis rattles economy, companies to offer better salary hikes in 2022 and more

India's central bank has announced it will buy bonds worth Rs 15,000 crore under the G-SAP program and simultaneously sell bonds under its open market operations on Thursday. With the onset of the festive season, several banks have announced a slew of offers on home loans. As economic activity picked up after states eased COVID-19 curbs, 92 percent of companies in India extended average increments of 8 percent in 2021, reveals a Deloitte survey. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

RBI announces open market purchases, will conduct simultaneous buying and selling of G-Secs

India's central bank has announced it will buy bonds worth Rs 15,000 crore under the G-SAP program and simultaneously sell bonds under its open market operations on Thursday. Here's why it is doing so

Telecom relief measures: Govt considering AGR moratorium via legislation route, say sources

The government is actively considering allowing adjusted gross revenue (AGR) moratorium through legislation. In September 2020, the Supreme Court in a judgment had said that the amount payable needed to be coughed up in 10 instalments ending 2031. Read more

Paras Defence and Space IPO: Co plans capex for making 'complete' camera systems

Today was day one for Paras Defence and Space Tech's share sale. The company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions.

Tata Motors CV price hike; shares pare losses

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced a hike in its commercial vehicles with effect from October 1. The price hike comes at a time when rising input costs are hurting automobile manufacturers, which are also struggling against a global shortage of semiconductors. Continue Reading

MARKETS

Indian markets have peaked, difficult to justify further upside at current valuations: JPMorgan

The long-term outlook of Indian stock markets looks very strong though for now the markets have peaked and it is difficult to justify upside at current valuations, Mixo Das of JPMorgan told CNBC-TV18. Here's what he said

Indian market valuations stretched; see opportunity in financials, real estate: Pacific Paradigm

Indian market valuations are really stretched, Punita Sinha of Pacific Paradign Advisors told CNBC-TV18. "If you look at the overall market valuations, we are trading at over 3.5 or something in that range of price to book versus much lower valuations than we have seen historically," she said. Catch the interview here

ITC share price hits 52-week high, here's what's driving the stock

ITC shares jumped more than three percent to a 52-week high on Tuesday. On BSE, the shares closed at Rs 241.45, having gained 15 percent in the last month. Analysts believe the recovery in the FMCG sector and a rise in cigarette prices are the key triggers for the stock. Tap for more

Is now a good time to enter markets?

As the stock market scale peaks almost every other day, should investors try to enter the market right now? It depends, whether you are a short term or a medium/long-term investor

INDIA

US Vice-Prez Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23

US Vice-President Kamala Harris will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on September 23, a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meet between him and President Joe Biden and the Quad Summit at the White House. Continue Reading

3000 kg heroin from Afghanistan worth Rs 20,900 crore seized at Gujarat Port

About three tonnes of heroin from Afghanistan worth Rs 20,900 crore was seized at the Mundra Port in Gujarat on Monday. The consignment arrived in two containers -- one with nearly 2,000 kg of heroin and the other with the rest. Continue Reading

Jaishankar raises COVID-19 quarantine issue during his meeting with UK counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged for an "early resolution" of the COVID-19 quarantine issue and discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the developments in the Indo-Pacific during his meeting with the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss. Continue Reading

WORLD

China keeps virus at bay at high cost ahead of Olympics

The Beizhong International Travel Agency in the eastern city of Tianjin has had only one customer since coronavirus outbreaks that began in July prompted Chinese leaders to renew city lockdowns and travel controls. Continue Reading

Evergrande crisis: When JPMorgan's Mixo Das was reminded of Lehman Brothers

As investors the world over stare at the financially-troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande, some are reminded of the 2008 financial crisis. Though the Indian equity market has shown strong resilience to a global selloff in the recent past, investors are hopeful, but have their fingers crossed. Continue Reading

'Hope on the horizon,' says Bill Gates on World Alzheimer's Day

New breakthroughs in diagnostics will soon alter the course of Alzheimer’s disease, one of the most common neurodegenerative disorders in the world, said American business magnate Bill Gates. Continue Reading

You and I

From SBI to HDFC Bank, offers galore on home loans ahead of festive season

With the onset of the festive season, several banks have announced a slew of offers on home loans. While the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a bouquet of offers for prospective home loan customers, Kotak Mahindra Bank has cut the home loan interest rate by 0.15 percent to 6.50 percent. Continue Reading

Apple releases new iOS 15 update; check if your phone is compatible and other top features

Apple released its iOS 15, the brand new version of its iPhone software, on September 20. The update comes with some big changes that enables FaceTime to make calls to Android and Windows users, and artificial intelligence (AI) that can recognise animals, plants, and other items in photographs. Continue Reading

Average salary hikes may touch pre-pandemic levels in 2022; here's much you can expect