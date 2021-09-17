Top News of Sep 17: Sensex, Nifty decline after hitting record highs, China says Sino-India ties not based on '3rd party'

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has extended the concessions to specified drugs used in COVID-19 treatment till December 31. China said it agrees with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's assertion that Beijing should not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country, saying that Sino-India relations have their own "intrinsic logic". For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY & BUSINESS

GST Council extends concessions to specified COVID-19 drugs till December 31

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has extended the concessions to specified drugs used in COVID-19 treatment till December 31, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Friday. The development came in the 45th council meet on Friday. Click here for live updates

Shree Cement announces capex in-line with 80 mtpa capacity by 2030

Shree Cement will set up an integrated cement plant in Rajasthan, a grinding unit in West Bengal and a number of solar power plants at various locations. The company’s capex announcement is in line with its intent to reach an 80 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity by 2030. Continue reading

Zee Ent: Essel Group charts out a two-pronged strategy to combat Invesco

Essel Group is going on a two-pronged strategy to wage a war to combat Invesco. The first is going to be garnering the vote share. And they have a good amount of insights on the numbers in terms of the voting pattern as for Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien, the voting was done, even though it was defunct later on because of their resignation, so they have an inkling. Second, they are looking for a white knight. Continue reading

Sensex, Nifty decline after hitting record highs; Nifty Bank scales another record high

The stock market on Friday climbed to fresh record highs, though corrected later and closed in the red. Nifty Bank clocked fresh highs too as the government announced the setting up of a bad bank. Read more

FTSE rejig effective from today: Adani Transmission likely be biggest gainer

FTSE rebalancing is effective from today. The biggest gainer in terms of inflows is likely to be Adani Transmission. The inflows could stand at $185 million which is about 71 times its average daily volumes. Continue reading

Midcaps on Radar: Market witnesses profit-booking; small, midcaps underperform

Broader markets underperformed the frontliners as midcap and smallcap indices traded over 1 percent lower each dragged by profit booking. Check out the list of midcap stocks that were buzzing in trade

YOU & I

Investing in equities? Here's how you can prepare for a market crash

As market scales record highs every day, it is imperative investors prepare for corrections and crashes too. Worried about when that correction will come? Or thinking when you should liquidate your holdings? Get answers to all your questions here

COVID-19 booster shots – yay or nay? Here's what experts say

Some scientists have argued that immunity triggered by the vaccine shots wanes over time, making a case for an extra dose. Others have said the focus should be more on ensuring vaccines are administered to all across the globe. Continue Reading

INDIA

SCO Summit 2021: PM Narendra Modi calls for a template to fight radicalisation, extremism

PM Narendra Modi said the SCO should work to develop a strong network among moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam. He said the fight against radicalisation is not only needed for regional security and trust but also required to ensure a bright future for the youth of the region. Continue Reading

Madras High Court stays certain sub-clauses of new IT Rules

The Madras High Court has stayed the operation of certain sub-clauses of the recently introduced Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, holding there was prima facie substance in the petitioners' contention that a control mechanism would rob the media of its independence and democratic principles. Continue Reading

China says it agrees with S Jaishankar; says Sino-India ties have their own 'intrinsic logic'

China on Friday said it agrees with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's assertion that Beijing should not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country, saying that Sino-India relations have their own "intrinsic logic". Continue Reading

WORLD

Surprise uptick in spending by Americans as delta spread

Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, Americans spent at a brisk pace last month, though much of that spending was done online and not at restaurants or other industries beleaguered by the arrival of the delta variant. Continue Reading

Glasgow climate summit at risk of failure, warns UN chief Antonio Guterres

The UN COP26 conference in Glasgow aims to wring much more ambitious climate action and the money to go with it from participants around the globe. Scientists said last month that global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control. Continue Reading

Here's why France says Australia and US "stabbed" it in the back